Azerbaijan's FM embarks on working visit to Austria

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on a working visit to Vienna, Austria.

During his visit, Bayramov will participate in and deliver a speech at the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting, scheduled for December 4–5, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat will also hold meetings with officials from other countries.

