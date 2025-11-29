Azerbaijan, Thailand discuss expanding bilateral, parliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Issara Sereewatthanawut, Secretary-General of the King Prajadhipok Institute under the Parliament of Thailand, in Baku on Friday to discuss ways to strengthen friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The discussion focused on parliamentary diplomacy, think tank collaboration, and regional issues. Bayramov highlighted Azerbaijan’s active role on international platforms, including its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, COP29, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), emphasizing the global significance of the country’s initiatives, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

He also briefed his guest on major upcoming events in Azerbaijan, including the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), UNESCAP meetings, and CICA summits, noting their contribution to regional and international dialogue.

The officials discussed existing contacts between the King Prajadhipok Institute and Azerbaijani think tanks and explored prospects for future cooperation, including upcoming consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries.

Both sides stressed the importance of expanding parliamentary cooperation through the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, its Youth Organization, and Azerbaijan’s observer status in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

The meeting also covered Azerbaijani scholarship programs, educational exchanges, tourism cooperation, arrangements for mutual high-level visits, and other bilateral and multilateral matters of mutual interest.

News.Az