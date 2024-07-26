Azerbaijan's Khojaly vessel sets sail from Canada to China, Japan – PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Khojaly, a handysize cargo vessel operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has embarked on a new voyage.

This time, the vessel will deliver about 30,000 tons of lumber from Canada to China and Japan, News.Az reports citing the company.The vessel, sailing under the flag of Azerbaijan, received cargo from Canadian port Nanaimo (Vancouver Island) and port Stewart (Stewart) and set off along the 113 km long Great Bear River. The vessel will then cross the Pacific Ocean and head to Lanshan port in China first and then to Matsuyama port in Japan.The vessel is currently on route to China and is expected to arrive at the Chinese port in 17 days.Khojaly's length is 180, width is 30, height of the side is 15, draft is 10.47 meters, and the maximum speed is 15.7 knots. The deadweight capacity of the vessel is 38,593 tons. Its waterline allows it to easily enter many shallow harbors.

News.Az