Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates India on national holiday
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated India on its national holiday, News.Az informs.
"Congratulations to India and its people on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day! Happy National Day, India!" MFA said on X.
Congratulations to India and its people on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day!— MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) January 26, 2025
Happy National Day, India!@IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/DjqExdrMXL