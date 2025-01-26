Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates India on national holiday

Azerbaijan's MFA congratulates India on national holiday

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated India on its national holiday, News.Az informs.

"Congratulations to India and its people on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day! Happy National Day, India!" MFA said on X.


