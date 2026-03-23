Azerbaijan seeks Russia's clarification over Maria Zakharova's remarks

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has called on Moscow to clarify remarks made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova during a recent press briefing.

“An attempt during the latest press briefing by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova to invoke the name of Heydar Aliyev, National Leader of Azerbaijan, in a manner entirely unrelated to the subject, while responding to a question regarding the statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about members of the clergy, is unacceptable,” said Aykhan Hajizada, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, News.Az reports.

"Referring to the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in such a way constitutes a lack of respect toward his legacy and the people of Azerbaijan," he stated.

"Such a statement does not meet the standards expected from an official representative."

"Diplomacy requires discipline, accuracy, and responsibility—not inappropriate remarks that inflame tensions and undermine credibility," the spokesman emphasized.

"We expect clarification from the Russian side regarding this statement," he added.

News.Az