Azerbaijan's population hits 10.2 million with modest growth in 2025

Data on population distribution reveals that 54.4% of residents live in urban areas, while 45.6% reside in rural regions, News.Az reports.
The gender breakdown shows a near equal distribution, with 49.8% of the population being men and 50.2% women.
As of June 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's population has increased by 14,205 people, or 0.14%, bringing the total to 10,239,094, according to the State Statistical Committee.
