Azerbaijan's president praises strong ties with Albania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its relations with Albania, President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to his Albanian counterpart, Bajram Begaj, on the occasion of the country’s national holiday.

"We are pleased with the steady development of our interstate ties, built on solid foundations, and with the expansion of our cooperation," the president said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In his letter, President Aliyev added: "The intensity of our meetings and visits attests to the level of Azerbaijan–Albania friendship and the dynamic nature of our mutual relations. I fondly recall my visit to Tirana this May to participate in the 6th Summit of the European Political Community."

He further noted: "I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Albania and to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across a number of areas, in line with the will of our peoples."

News.Az