President Aliyev inaugurates AZWOOL mineral rock wool plant

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Matanat-A Elkhan Bashirov briefed the head of state on the plant’s operations, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev was first informed about the Matanat-A company, which was founded in 2000. Operating in the construction materials sector for 25 years, the company includes the Matanat-A dry construction mixtures plant, AGHDAG gypsum board and gypsum-based products plant, AZERLIME lime plant, equipment and machinery production facilities, and the ELBERG machine-building plant. The company’s enterprises employ nearly 1,000 people in total.

Modern equipment from the United States, Germany and Türkiye has been installed at the 10-hectare AZWOOL mineral rock wool plant. The plant’s annual production capacity is 1.5 million cubic metres of mineral rock wool. Products are mainly made from local raw materials.

Photo: AZERTAC

The total investment in the project amounts to 43 million manats. The Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, under the Ministry of Economy, extended a preferential loan of 10 million manats, while an investment promotion certificate secured approximately 4 million manats in concessions on imported equipment. The new plant has created 180 jobs.

Photo: AZERTAC

Environmentally friendly mineral rock wool provides effective thermal and acoustic insulation and contributes to energy efficiency in construction. With strong demand both domestically and internationally, the facility will meet Azerbaijan’s needs, considerably reduce import reliance and boost exports to Georgia, CIS countries and the Middle East.

President Ilham Aliyev also reviewed the wide range of products manufactured by “Matanat-A”. More than 3,000 items under over 200 trademarks are produced at the company’s factories and exported under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand to Kazakhstan, Georgia, Iraq, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and beyond.

The head of state officially commissioned the plant.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC