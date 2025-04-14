Azerbaijan's president receives ILO director-general

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Gilbert Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), on April 14.

During the meeting, progress and achievements in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership were highlighted, particularly regarding efforts to improve labor conditions, employment opportunities, and the social welfare of the population, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled the complete destruction of infrastructure during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories. He emphasized that, alongside reconstruction in the liberated areas, providing employment for returning residents is a top priority. The President underscored the importance of cooperation with the ILO in addressing this challenge.

Houngbo expressed his gratitude for the meeting and noted the successful implementation of two decent work programs between Azerbaijan and the ILO. He stated that the draft "Decent Work Country Program for 2025-2029" is in progress.

Gilbert Houngbo touched upon the importance of studying Azerbaijan's DOST concept model and emphasized the importance of sharing experience regarding reforms implemented in the social sphere.

He noted that effective discussions on just transition were held as part of COP29 and specifically highlighted the establishment of the Regional Working Group for Europe and Central Asia as a key outcome.

Gilbert Houngbo affirmed the ILO's commitment to supporting Azerbaijan's development priorities in the social sphere.

News.Az