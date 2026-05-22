EU and Mexico hold summit focused on partnership and cooperation

EU and Mexico hold summit focused on partnership and cooperation

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European Union leaders and Mexican officials gathered on May 22 for the EU-Mexico summit, aimed at strengthening cooperation and advancing relations between both sides.

The summit forms part of ongoing high-level dialogue between the European Union and Mexico on political, economic and international issues News.Az reports, citing Consilium.Europa.

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The meeting was included in the official calendar of international summits published by the Council of the European Union and brought together senior representatives from both sides.

The discussions focused on bilateral cooperation as the European Union continues efforts to deepen partnerships with key international partners.

News.Az