Azerbaijan's president reviews facilities created for COP29 at Baku Olympic Stadium area

On November 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, along with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, inspected the facilities created for COP29 at the Baku Olympic Stadium area, News.Az reports.

Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov provided a detailed briefing on the developed facilities to the head of state and the First Lady.President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva examined electric mini-mobiles designated for cargo and passenger transport, as well as vehicles for medical and fire safety purposes that will be utilized at the event venue during COP29. They also reviewed golf carts and electric buses to facilitate the movement of high-level guests in the area during the summit, alongside other electric vehicles that will operate throughout the city during the event.The head of state and the First Lady toured the “Nizami” Plenary Hall in the official Blue Zone of COP29, where National Statements will be delivered at the opening ceremony. They also visited venues prepared for the World Leaders Climate Action Summit and multifunctional meeting rooms designated for official negotiations. Various exhibitions and displays promoting Azerbaijan's culture and nature were also noted. Pre-session meetings are currently underway within the framework of COP29 in the Blue Zone, which will soon be handed over to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.The head of state and the First Lady familiarized themselves with the accreditation and registration processes, receiving detailed information about the delegations that have registered thus far, with reports indicating significant interest in the event.Additionally, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the area housing the pavilions of other countries and parties, observing the construction processes of the Azerbaijani and other national pavilions. They explored the Green Zone, designed as an open platform for public engagement with various stakeholders. Furthermore, they visited the Center for Solidarity, a joint pavilion of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Zero Waste Foundation, and viewed the exhibition stands of other partners and countries. Comprehensive information was provided regarding the overall concept of the Green Zone and the high-level conferences and events planned for this area. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

