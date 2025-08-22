Azerbaijan's SOCAR, China’s CC7 discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation led by Long Haiyang, Chairman of the China National Chemical Engineering and Construction Corporation (CC7).

The delegation was briefed on the organization's areas of activity in the energy sector, as well as on the strategic projects implemented in Azerbaijan and other countries, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

The discussions also focused on possible cooperation opportunities in the oil and petrochemical industry in Azerbaijan and in third countries.

CC7 is a subsidiary of CNCEC, one of China's largest EPC contractors. Founded in 1964, CC7 is headquartered in Chengdu and operates across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa in both the chemical and non-chemical sectors.

