Azerbaijan's Zangilan hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs - UPDATED

Co-organized by the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations and the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, the Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs has been held in the liberated territories - at the Zangilan Convention Center in Eastern Zangezur - for the first time ever, News.Az reports.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Agency for State Support to NGOs Aygun Aliyeva noted that the forum, which brought together about 200 representatives from NGOs, was organized within the framework of the Green World Solidarity Year.Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, highlighted the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in Eastern Zangezur. He commended the holding of the first ever NGO forum in liberated territories in Zangilan.The other speakers included Tural Aliyev, the Representative of the NGO Work and Communication Department of the Presidential Administration, Ramil Iskanderli, the Chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, Umud Mirzayev, the President of the International Eurasia Press Fund, Sahib Mammadov, the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League.The forum will continue with panel discussions tomorrow.Co-organized by the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations and the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, the Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs commenced at the Zangilan Convention Center, News.Az reports.The function, graced by representatives of about 200 public associations, will feature panel discussions on such topics as “Azerbaijani NGOs: results and goals”, “Environmental consequences of the mining industry of Armenia”, “COP29 and the solidarity movement for a green world”.The forum will run for two days.

