Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss implementation of offshore wind energy project

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discussed the implementation of a 3.5 GW offshore wind energy project.

The matter was considered at a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, in Vienna, News.Az reports.

“In Vienna, we held a productive meeting with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Minister Shahbazov posted on X.

“During the meeting, we discussed key issues on the bilateral energy agenda, including the meeting of the Joint Technical Commission, cooperation with Saudi companies in the hydrocarbon sector, the commissioning of a 240 MW wind power plant, the implementation of a 3.5 GW offshore wind energy project, and other related initiatives,” the minister wrote.

News.Az