Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia enhance green energy partnership with several documents

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan

A number of documents strengthening Azerbaijan’s "green energy" partnership with Saudi Arabia and enabling the country’s participation in the "Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor" were signed within the COP29.

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy, Almassadam Satkaliyev, Kazak Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Uzbek Minister of Energy, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy, signed the “Implementation Program for in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy, with the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in attendance, News.Az reports.The event also featured signing of other documents on "Road Map on Energy Cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" and a Memorandum of Understanding on the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of electricity between the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and Azerenergy OJSC".

