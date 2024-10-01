Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia eye creating joint ventures
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia consider establishing joint ventures.The matter was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and the visiting Saudi delegation, News.Az reports.
“We were delighted to host the delegation from Saudi Arabia in our country. During our discussions, we focused on enhancing bilateral investment and trade relations, explored the potential for establishing joint ventures, and discussed the possibility of Saudi investors joining Azerbaijan's industrial parks,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.
The minister noted that the meeting also underscored the significance of joint efforts in diversifying the economies of both countries and promoting sustainable development.