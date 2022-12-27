Azerbaijan says international experts involved in investigation into exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh

Along with Azerbaijani experts, international experts are also involved in an investigation into the exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh, the country’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Calculations are currently being carried out in these deposits, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2022.

Necessary work is underway in this regard, said the top diplomat, stressing that these facts are a part of the interstate lawsuit filed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

News.Az