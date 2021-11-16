Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan says large amount of Armenian military equipment seized

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan says large amount of Armenian military equipment seized

Armenian provocations have become more intense today, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov, deputy spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, said at a briefing on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The deputy spokesman said that an attack was made on military posts, two Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded, and their lives are not in danger now.

"The offensive of the Armenian armed forces has failed. Currently, the situation on the border remains tense and is under control of Azerbaijani troops,” Eyvazov noted.

He added that the Azerbaijani army also seized a large amount of Armenian military equipment as trophies.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      