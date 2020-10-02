Azerbaijan says mercenaries from Greece fighting in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mercenaries from Greece are fighting on the territory of Armenia, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

The Armenians also commit cyberattacks from abroad, Hajiyev said.

“They carry out cyber-attacks on the information space of Azerbaijan. This problem must be resolved and the appropriate structures must take the necessary measures in this regard,” said the president’s assistant.

News.Az