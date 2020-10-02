Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan says mercenaries from Greece fighting in Armenia

Mercenaries from Greece are fighting on the territory of Armenia, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

The Armenians also commit cyberattacks from abroad, Hajiyev said.

“They carry out cyber-attacks on the information space of Azerbaijan. This problem must be resolved and the appropriate structures must take the necessary measures in this regard,” said the president’s assistant.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

