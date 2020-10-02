Azerbaijan says mercenaries from Greece fighting in Armenia
- 02 Oct 2020 16:16
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152802
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-says-mercenaries-from-greece-fighting-in-armenia Copied
Mercenaries from Greece are fighting on the territory of Armenia, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.
The Armenians also commit cyberattacks from abroad, Hajiyev said.
“They carry out cyber-attacks on the information space of Azerbaijan. This problem must be resolved and the appropriate structures must take the necessary measures in this regard,” said the president’s assistant.