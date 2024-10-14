Azerbaijan scales up gas exports to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first nine months of 2024, Azerbaijan exported 9.4 bcm of natural gas to Europe, the country’s energy minister announced on Monday.

In January-September, 9.4 bcm of gas was exported to #Europe, 7.3 bcm to #Türkiye, and 1.7 bcm to #Georgia. During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 4.2 bcm of gas. During 9 months of this year, gas sales abroad increased by approximately 4.2 percent compared to the… pic.twitter.com/btbK0A4mAn — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) October 14, 2024

“In January-September, 9.4 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 7.3 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.7 bcm to Georgia,” Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.According to the minister, during the reporting period, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline supplied Türkiye with 4.2 bcm of gas.“During nine months of this year, Azerbaijan’s gas sales abroad increased by approximately 4.2 percent compared to the corresponding period last year,” he added.

News.Az