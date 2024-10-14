Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan scales up gas exports to Europe

Azerbaijan scales up gas exports to Europe

In the first nine months of 2024, Azerbaijan exported 9.4 bcm of natural gas to Europe, the country’s energy minister announced on Monday.

“In January-September, 9.4 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 7.3 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.7 bcm to Georgia,” Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.

According to the minister, during the reporting period, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline supplied Türkiye with 4.2 bcm of gas.

“During nine months of this year, Azerbaijan’s gas sales abroad increased by approximately 4.2 percent compared to the corresponding period last year,” he added.


