Azerbaijan seeks peace and normalised bilateral relations with Armenia, says Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev

Azerbaijan seeks peace & normalised bilateral relations with Armenia, says Presidential aide Hikmat HajiyevAzerbaijan has established model of resolution of one of the most prolonged conflicts on the wider map of Eurasia, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hakiyev said, News.az reports.

The OSCE has failed to resolve the conflict, although the Karabakh conflict has been one of the issues facing the OSCE since the very establishment of this institution.

The Minsk Group has failed: the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship Institute has failed because the mission of that institution was to maintain and continue the occupation of Armenia against Azerbaijan. (by the way United States was one of Co-Chair countries of MG)This chapter of the military occupation and injustice is now over.

Therefore, Azerbaijan’s agenda is now about peace and to normalise bilateral relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But any peace engagement requires two sides to play their role, and Armenia should also perform her role and demonstrate good will. “Now new realities and status quo have emerged in our region. These new realities are based on justice, legality and legitimacy.”

News.Az