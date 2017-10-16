Azerbaijan seeks to join one of geopolitical groups within Inter-parliamentary Union

Asadov noted that Azerbaijan pays special attention to establishing stronger ties with the Inter-Parliamentary Union and member parliaments, exchanging experience and discussing global problems, the parliament’s press service told APA.

The speaker stressed that Azerbaijan intends to join one of the geopolitical groups within the Union.

He noted that the Inter-Parliamentary Union is an important platform in terms of not only strengthening inter-parliamentary relations, but also liberalization of the occupied territories and the efficient use of the opportunity created by the organization for the rights of refugees and internally displaced persons.

IPU General Secretary Chungong, in turn, underscored the importance of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through dialogue.

He also hailed Azerbaijan’s intention to join one of the six geopolitical groups within the Union.

