Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sees growth in non-oil exports in Q1 2021

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan sees growth in non-oil exports in Q1 2021

Promotion of Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports has accelerated the growth of this sector, and despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the indicators are positive, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports increased by 26.5% in the first quarter of 2021 and by 62.5% in April 2021 compared to the corresponding periods of the last year.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      