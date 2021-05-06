Azerbaijan sees growth in non-oil exports in Q1 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

Promotion of Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports has accelerated the growth of this sector, and despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the indicators are positive, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports increased by 26.5% in the first quarter of 2021 and by 62.5% in April 2021 compared to the corresponding periods of the last year.

News.Az