Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sees increase in oil price

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan sees increase in oil price

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by 87 cents on Oct.14 compared to the previous price, reaching $42.57 per barrel.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $42.07 per barrel in Oct.14, which also rose by 87 cents compared to the previous price.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      