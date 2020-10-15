Azerbaijan sees increase in oil price
- 15 Oct 2020 22:08
- Economics
The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by 87 cents on Oct.14 compared to the previous price, reaching $42.57 per barrel.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $42.07 per barrel in Oct.14, which also rose by 87 cents compared to the previous price.
