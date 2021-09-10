Azerbaijan sees increase in trade with Turkic-speaking countries in 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade between Azerbaijan and the Turkic-speaking states amounted to $2.6 billion in the first seven months of 2021, which is 15 percent of the country's total turnover, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, News.Az reports.

Jabbarov made the remarks at the 10th meeting of the economy ministers of the Turkic Council member-states in Baku on Friday.

The meeting is attended by official representatives of the Turkic countries, including Minister of Trade of Turkey Mehmet Mush, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Badryddin Abidov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto.

