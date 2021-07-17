Azerbaijan sends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Kyrgyzstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An airplane with 40,000 doses of the 'AstraZeneca' vaccine against COVID-19 from Azerbaijan has landed in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports referring to Kyrgyz media on July 17.

The aircraft with the humanitarian aid on board as part of a campaign to curb the spread of COVID-19 has landed at Manas International Airport.

The cargo was met by Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Azizbek Madmarov and State Secretary of the country’s Ministry of Health and Social Development Zhaparkul Tashiyev.

Agreements on the provision of this humanitarian assistance were reached as a result of the official visit of Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev to Azerbaijan on July 1-3, 2021.

News.Az