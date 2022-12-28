Azerbaijan sends protest note to France

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Azerbaijan, Anne Boillon, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, where she was handed a protest note addressed to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, News.az reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

During the meeting, against the background lack of necessary response reaction of France, deep concern was expressed regarding the expansion and continuation of the campaign established based on clear defamation and bias against Azerbaijan by various political forces of France, and the claims reflected in the letter were resolutely refused.

In this framework it was noted that a few days ago, some days ago, voicing baseless accusations against Azerbaijan in a letter addressed to the French President on behalf of political forces represented in the French parliament, making appeals on taking steps in the essence of an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country is unacceptable.

It was emphasized that the mentioned letter is a continuation of a series of anti-Azerbaijani measures and statements carried out purposefully and systematically, including the adoption of resolutions full of groundless accusations against Azerbaijan by both chambers of the French Parliament.

The Azerbaijani side drew attention to the necessity of the French government to take relevant measures to immediately stop the campaign against Azerbaijan.





News.Az