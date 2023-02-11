Azerbaijan sends winter outdoor tents to fraternal Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, relief measures of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry are being continued to support the quake victims in Türkiye, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The winter outdoor tents were sent from the supply base of the Main Department of Logistics of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry to the fraternal country, one batch of which was transported by road, and the other by air.

News.Az