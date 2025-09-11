Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss regional and int'l security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a meeting with State Secretary of Serbia's Foreign Ministry Damjan Jović.

The meeting addressed various aspects of the Azerbaijan–Serbia strategic partnership, including regional and international security issues, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The parties emphasized that contacts between leaders play a pivotal role in advancing the strategic partnership and underlined the importance of continued mutual support for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, which form the basis of bilateral relations.

The Serbian State Secretary hailed Jeyhun Bayramov’s participation and address at the Ambassadors’ Conference of the Republic of Serbia last year.

Discussions also covered cooperation across a range of areas, particularly energy, defense, humanitarian affairs, and education.

Highlighting the importance of the signed Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the diplomatic academies, the sides exchanged views on collaboration within regional and international organizations.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Serbia. Azerbaijan was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while Serbia was represented by State Secretary Damjan Jović.

News.Az