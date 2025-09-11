Azerbaijan set to attend Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges in Beijing

Ramid Namazov, Chair of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Commission against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats, a member of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with China, is visiting the People's Republic of China to attend the 2025 Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges in Beijing with the theme "Building Global Partnerships for Sustainable Development, News.az reports.

The Legislators Forum for Friendly Exchanges was initiated by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Ramid Namazov will take part in events to be held in Beijing and Urumqi.

The visit will run until September 17.

