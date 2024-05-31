Azerbaijan set to resettle 21,000 former IDPs in liberated areas by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to relocate nearly 21,000 former IDPs to its liberated territories by the end of 2024, Elchin Amirbayov, the representative of Azerbaijan’s President for special assignments, said on Friday.

He made the remarks at the 3rd International Conference on “Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future” in Baku.Amirbayov noted that the Azerbaijani state is heavily engaged in mine clearance work to enable former IDPs to return their native lands.“The return of almost 800,000 former IDPs to their homes are planned. ” 21 000 of them will be able to do so by the end of this year. More than 100 residential settlements including 9 cities are planned to be built anew or restored in the coming years,” he said.The top official pointed out that since 2021, the Azerbaijani government has invested over 7 billion US dollars for reconstruction and rehabilitation activities in the country’s liberated territories.

News.Az