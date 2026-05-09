President Aliyev and First Lady pay tribute to Azerbaijanis who died for Victory over fascism - VIDEO

President Aliyev and First Lady pay tribute to Azerbaijanis who died for Victory over fascism - VIDEO

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May 9 marks the 81st anniversary of the historic Victory over fascism.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the grave of Major General of Tank Troops Hazi Aslanov, who was twice awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state and the First Lady laid flowers at his monument and paid tribute to all Azerbaijanis who lost their lives during the war.

🇦🇿President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to Azerbaijanis who lost their lives in the fight against fascism. pic.twitter.com/wu3uwsvecw — News.Az (@news_az) May 9, 2026

News.Az