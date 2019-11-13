Azerbaijan sets subsistence minimum
The issue related to the subsistence minimum in Azerbaijan was put forward for discussion at the plenary meeting of the country’s parliament, Trend reports on N
In accordance with the draft bill, the country's subsistence minimum for 2020 has been set at 190 manat ($111.9), for the able-bodied population - 201 manat ($118.4), for pensioners - 157 manat ($92.5), for children - 170 manat ($100.1).
After the discussions, the bill was adopted by voting.
This law will enter into force on January 1, 2020.
