Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan sets subsistence minimum

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan sets subsistence minimum

The issue related to the subsistence minimum in Azerbaijan was put forward for discussion at the plenary meeting of the country’s parliament, Trend reports on N

In accordance with the draft bill, the country's subsistence minimum for 2020 has been set at 190 manat ($111.9), for the able-bodied population - 201 manat ($118.4), for pensioners - 157 manat ($92.5), for children - 170 manat ($100.1).

After the discussions, the bill was adopted by voting.

This law will enter into force on January 1, 2020.
News.Az

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      