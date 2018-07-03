Azerbaijan sets up commission to investigate cross country power failure

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to establish a State Commission in connection with an accident that occurred at one of the substations of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant.

According to the order, an accident occurred on July 3 at one of the substations of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant in the country’s Mingachevir city. Due to the accident, there were interruptions in power supply in 39 cities and districts of the republic, including Baku and Ganja. As a result of urgent measures, the electricity supply was largely restored after a few hours.

Azerbaijan’s first deputy prime minister has been appointed chairman of the State Commission.

The minister of energy has been appointed deputy chairman of the State Commission.

Members of the Commission includes interior minister, minister of emergency situations, prosecutor general, head of the Azerbaijan State Security Service, president of Azernergy OJSC, chairman of Azerishig OJSC, head of Mingachevir City Executive Authority and director of the Institute of Physics of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The State Commission has been instructed to investigate the causes of the incident and inform the President of Azerbaijan about this, to define and implement urgent measures in order to eliminate the consequences of the accident.

The State Commission is also to regularly report to the President of Azerbaijan on the work done.

The Prosecutor General’s Office together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Emergency Situations shall take urgent investigative measures to investigate the causes of the accident and bring to justice those responsible.

