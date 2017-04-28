Azerbaijan sets up cybersecurity HQ, working group for Baku 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies established a cybersecurity headquarters and a working group for the Baku 2017 Islamic

The ministry said Apr. 28 that the decision to create the cybersecurity HQ and working group was made at a meeting dedicated to preparations for the Games, chaired by Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, with the participation of deputy ministers and advisers of the minister, heads of internet providing firms, mobile operators and telecommunications companies, Trend reports.

At the meeting, the minister said the working group is taking measures to render quality telecommunications services during the Games.

According to the requirements of the Operations Committee of the Islamic Solidarity Games, the venues and buildings which will host the Games have been equipped with optic cables. Measures were also taken to provide those venues and buildings with high-speed internet.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on May 12-22 in Baku. About 6,000 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the Games.

News.Az

