Azerbaijan сhannels state structure resources to rebuild liberated regions

The state budget funds, as well as funds of the relevant state bodies, were allocated for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the territories liberated from occupation last year, thе conclusion of the Accounts Chamber on the draft law “On the execution of the state budget for 2024” said, News.Az reports.

According to the information, inspections and analyses show that in several cases, the principles of saving state budget funds by optimizing expenditures directed to the financing of individual projects that could be implemented at the expense of extra-budgetary organizations in the liberated territories, as well as reconstruction and restoration of towns and villages, creation of modern infrastructure were prioritized.ation indicates that a total of 491.7 million manat was allocated for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of liberated territories from other sources (own funds and others) for 59 projects for 6 customers until the end of 2024.

News.Az