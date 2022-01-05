Azerbaijan shares latest data on demining ops in its liberated territories

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has reported the results of work for December 2021 in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

From December 1 through December 30, some 16 antipersonnel and 92 anti-tank mines, as well as 555 unexploded ordnance, were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadly, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

According to the agency, a 419.2-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

News.Az

