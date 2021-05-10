Azerbaijan shares latest data on new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 371 new COVID-19 cases, 892 patients have recovered and 18 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Up until now, 327,987 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 307,011 of them have recovered, and 4,698 people have died. Currently, 15,378 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

News.Az

News.Az