Azerbaijan shares latest data on new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 164 new COVID-19 cases, 419 patients have recovered and 7 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said Saturday.

Up until now, 333,723 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 323,617 of them have recovered, and 4,903 people have died. Currently, 5,203 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,004 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,503,639 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az

News.Az