Azerbaijan shares latest data on new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan registered 630 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 620,679, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Jan.8

6 people died over the past day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 8,437, showed official statistics.

The total recoveries stood at 605,058 as of Saturday, with 521 patients newly recovering from the disease.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,262 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,933,628 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az