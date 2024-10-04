Azerbaijan sharply increases fines for tobacco waste disposal into environment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The amount of the fine for dumping tobacco waste into the environment is sharply increased, News.Az reports.

Note that this was reflected in the proposed amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan.The amount of the fine for dumping tobacco waste into the environment is increased from 50 manats to 300 manats. At the same time, a fine of 700 manats will be imposed for the repetition of the specified offense within one year from the date of entry into force of the administrative sanction by the person who received the administrative sanction, or 60 to 100 hours of community service will be imposed, depending on the circumstances of the case, taking into account the identity of the offender.

News.Az