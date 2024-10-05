Azerbaijan sheds light on liberated territories' employment level
Nearly 2,800 people have already been employed in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, a source at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population said, News.Az reports.
According to the source, this issue was discussed during a meeting held at the ministry with a number of employers operating in the liberated territories.
The event speaker, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev, briefed on the active employment programs being implemented by the State Employment Agency under the ministry in the liberated territories as part of the Great Return state program.
"Employment has already been secured for about 2,800 residents relocated to these areas, including 117 individuals who, with the support of the self-employment program, have established small family farms.
The meeting emphasized active, ongoing cooperation with employers to provide employment opportunities for the residents of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, as well as to organize vocational training courses for them.
The discussion also included benefits for employers working in the liberated territories.
The meeting addressed further cooperation in organizing employment events in the liberated areas," the source added.
According to the source, this issue was discussed during a meeting held at the ministry with a number of employers operating in the liberated territories.
The event speaker, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev, briefed on the active employment programs being implemented by the State Employment Agency under the ministry in the liberated territories as part of the Great Return state program.
"Employment has already been secured for about 2,800 residents relocated to these areas, including 117 individuals who, with the support of the self-employment program, have established small family farms.
The meeting emphasized active, ongoing cooperation with employers to provide employment opportunities for the residents of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, as well as to organize vocational training courses for them.
The discussion also included benefits for employers working in the liberated territories.
The meeting addressed further cooperation in organizing employment events in the liberated areas," the source added.