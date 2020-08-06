Azerbaijan shoots down another Armenian UAV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan on Thursday shot down another unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

The UAV was attempting to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the Azerbaijani army’s positions in the direction of Tovuz district along the two countries’ border.

The enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed by Air Defense units of the Azerbaijani Air Force.

News.Az