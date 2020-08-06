Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan shoots down another Armenian UAV

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan shoots down another Armenian UAV

Azerbaijan on Thursday shot down another unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

The UAV was attempting to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the Azerbaijani army’s positions in the direction of Tovuz district along the two countries’ border.  

The enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed by Air Defense units of the Azerbaijani Air Force.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      