Azerbaijan signs several documents with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power

Director of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Javid Abdullayev and CEO and Board member of ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia for Azerbaijan and Türkiye Selim Guven signed the events calendar (Roadmap) for the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project and the 200 MW onshore wind project, News.Az reports.

The documents were signed on the sidelines of the 3rd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum held today in Nakhchivan.

The Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.

News.Az