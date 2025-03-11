Azerbaijan slams Armenia’s rapid militarization as ‘major obstacle’ to peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s rapid militarization and its tendency towards revanchism remain a major obstacle to the peace process, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu in Astana, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“I would like to underline with a sense of gratitude the construction of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center by the Kazakh government in the liberated city of Fuzuli,” he stated.

FM Bayramov noted that providing a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia by Kazakhstan in May 2024 attested to the importance this country attaches to the peace process.

"Although we have come a long way towards the normalization of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the signing of a final peace agreement, I would like to once again note that the existence of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia’s constitution, the rapid militarization of this country, and its tendency towards revanchism remain a major obstacle to the peace process," the top diplomat added.

