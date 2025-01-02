+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan slightly increases electricity prices for the population, News.az reports citing the Tariff Council.

According to the decision, the monthly consumption volume for the population:- The tariff for 1 kilowatt-hour of electricity for the 200 kWh section has been increased by 0.4 kopecks (5%) from 8 kopecks to 8.4 kopecks;- The tariff for the 200 to 300 kWh section has been increased by 1 kopeck (11.1%) from 9 kopecks to 10 kopecks;- The tariff for the section over 300 kWh has been increased by 2 kopecks (15.4%) from 13 kopecks to 15 kopecks.The average tariff for 1 kilowatt-hour of electricity for the population has been increased by 0.7 kopecks (7.8%).After the tariff change, the average monthly cost of population subscribers is expected to increase as follows:- 65% of subscribers - 45 kopecks,- 20% of subscribers - 1 manat 33 kopecks,- 15% of subscribers (those who consume more) - 5 manat 61 kopecks.As can be seen, 1 kilowatt for 65% of the population

News.Az