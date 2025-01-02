Azerbaijan slightly increases electricity prices for the population
Azerbaijan slightly increases electricity prices for the population, News.az reports citing the Tariff Council.According to the decision, the monthly consumption volume for the population:
- The tariff for 1 kilowatt-hour of electricity for the 200 kWh section has been increased by 0.4 kopecks (5%) from 8 kopecks to 8.4 kopecks;
- The tariff for the 200 to 300 kWh section has been increased by 1 kopeck (11.1%) from 9 kopecks to 10 kopecks;
- The tariff for the section over 300 kWh has been increased by 2 kopecks (15.4%) from 13 kopecks to 15 kopecks.
The average tariff for 1 kilowatt-hour of electricity for the population has been increased by 0.7 kopecks (7.8%).
After the tariff change, the average monthly cost of population subscribers is expected to increase as follows:
- 65% of subscribers - 45 kopecks,
- 20% of subscribers - 1 manat 33 kopecks,
- 15% of subscribers (those who consume more) - 5 manat 61 kopecks.
As can be seen, 1 kilowatt for 65% of the population