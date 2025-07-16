Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Victory Park in Baku

Chairman Berdimuhamedov also placed flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He also visited the Victory Park in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up for Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the park.

He laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

He was briefed on the park, which honors the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, commemorates the historic Victory, and pays tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs. The Victory Arch at the park’s entrance, symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, stands 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and is supported by 44 columns.

Victory Park, covering nearly 10 hectares, was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.