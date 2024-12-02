Azerbaijan starts gas supplies to Slovakia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has announced the commencement of natural gas deliveries to SPP, the largest state-owned energy supplier of Slovakia, on December 1, as part of a short-term pilot agreement.

This move is aimed at strengthening and expanding the long-term energy partnership between SOCAR and SPP, the Azerbaijani energy giant said in a statement, News.Az reports.The gas deliveries are part of Azerbaijan's broader strategy to diversify its export markets. With this new development, Slovakia becomes the twelfth European country to import Azerbaijani gas, joining the ranks of Türkiye, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, and North Macedonia.Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor, with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) currently having a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters per year, which can potentially be expanded to 20 billion cubic meters.

News.Az