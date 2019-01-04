Azerbaijan State Translation Center and Embassy of Argentine presented their joint project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan State Translation Centre (AzSTC) has published a new edition, A Drop of Fate (Una Suerte Pequeña) by Claudia Piñeiro, the book which is a part of

The book translated by Emin Alasgarov, edited by Nariman Abdurrahmanly , highlights the main character, Maria’s bitter fate, sensitive and complicated aspects of relationships between the mother and the son.

The book was published as part of the project supported by the “SUR” Translation Support Program of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Argentine Republic and aims at promoting the translation of literary works by Argentine authors so as to encourage their printing in foreign languages and disseminate their imagery, ideas and values abroad.

