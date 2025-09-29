Azerbaijan swimmers secure two more medals at CIS Games

Azerbaijan swimmers secure two more medals at CIS Games

Azerbaijani athletes Mehri Abdurrahmanli and Anastasiya Gnussina contributed to the nation’s medal tally at the 3rd CIS Games, held in Azerbaijan, by winning silver and bronze in the girls’ 200-meter butterfly event.

Abdurrahmanli claimed the silver medal, while Gnussina secured the bronze, showcasing strong performances and adding to Azerbaijan’s growing success at the Games, News.Az reports.

News.Az